Belgium to play Burkina Faso as part of World Cup buildup

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium will host Burkina Faso in a friendly match next month as part of its World Cup preparations. The game scheduled March 29 at the Lotto Park, home of first-division club Anderlecht, will be the first time the nations square off. The Belgian federation announced the match on Thursday. Belgium is FIFA’s top-ranked team and has another friendly scheduled three days earlier against Ireland in Dublin. Burkina Faso recently made it to the semifinals at the African Cup of Nations. Last November, Belgium qualified for its third straight World Cup.