Bengals’ Huber grew up die-hard fan dreaming of Super moment

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

Kevin Huber completely understands how big a deal this really is. He’s living out the dream every Bengals fan has ever had. Including himself. The 36-year-old punter has been rooting all his life for the only NFL team for which he has played. He grew up in Cincinnati, went to college there and daydreamed as a youngster in the stands at Riverfront Stadium about the Bengals winning the Super Bowl. And now the Bengals’ longest-tenured player is one victory away from helping deliver Cincinnati that long-elusive title.