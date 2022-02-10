Black members of Biden’s Cabinet mark Black History Month

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Black members of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet came together Thursday for a Black History Month event highlighting their roles in the administration, some of which are historic firsts. Actor Taraji P. Henson, tennis pro Sloane Stephens and WNBA player Nneka Ogwumike also took part in a separate discussion of the importance mental health and wellness in the Black community. The six heads of big federal departments and smaller agencies participated in a roundtable discussion highlighting the importance of their leadership in the military, foreign affairs, the economy and other key policy areas.