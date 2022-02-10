Black members of Biden’s Cabinet to mark Black History Month

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Black members of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet are coming together for a Black History Month event highlighting their roles in the administration, some of which are historic firsts. Actor Taraji P. Henson and tennis pro Sloane Stephens and WNBA player Nneka Ogwumike will also be on hand for a separate discussion of the importance mental health and wellness in the Black community. The White House says the six heads of big federal departments and smaller agencies will take part in a roundtable discussion to highlight the importance of Black leadership in the military, foreign affairs, the economy and other key policy areas.