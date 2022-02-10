Skip to Content
Celtics send Dozier, Bol to Magic to cut salary

By KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics announced they’ve traded guard PJ Dozier and forward Bol Bol, along with a future second-round pick and cash to the Orlando Magic in exchange for a future second-round pick. Dozier and Bol came to Boston in January from Denver as part of a three-team trade that also involved San Antonio. Neither has seen action for the Celtics. Shedding their salaries gets Boston under the luxury tax threshold. 

Associated Press

