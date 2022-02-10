Shiffrin seeks Olympic reset, takes 2 super-G training runs

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has taken a pair of trips about a half-hour apart down the competition hill during an official training session for the upcoming super-G at the Beijing Olympics. What is not known for sure yet is whether she will race in that event Friday. Shiffrin is hoping for a “reset” after early mistakes eliminated her from the slalom and giant slalom. Those are her two best races. She has won a gold medal in each of those events at past Olympics. U.S. women’s Alpine coach Paul Kristofic says it is hard for Shiffrin to accept her results in China so far but she “has to work through it.”