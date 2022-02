EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The struggling Edmonton Oilers have fired coach Dave Tippett. The Oilers have gone 7-13-3 in a head-scratching performance for a team led by stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Edmonton is fifth in the NHL’s Pacific Division, five points out of a wild-card spot, and has lost its last two games. The Oilers say AHL head coach Jay Woodcroft will take over behind the bench.