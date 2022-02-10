Vlahović scores late to put Juve into Italian Cup semifinals

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Winter signing Dušan Vlahović has scored late for defending champion Juventus to squeeze into the Italian Cup semifinals with a 2-1 win over Sassuolo. The former Fiorentina striker did well to go past Mert Müldür and was fortunate his shot took a decisive deflection from Brazilian defender Ruan to finally beat the excellent Sassuolo goalkeeper Gianluca Pegolo in the 88th minute. Nikola Milenković scored with the last kick of the game to shoot 10-man Fiorentina into the semifinals with a 3-2 win at last year’s runner-up Atalanta.