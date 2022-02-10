Voracek scores in OT, Blue Jackets rally to beat Sabres 4-3

By JONAH BRONSTEIN

Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jakub Voracek scored 16 seconds into overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a comeback 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Jack Roslovic and Brendan Gaunce also had goals for the Blue Jackets, who won for the fourth time in five games and second straight on a five-game road trip following Tuesday’s 5-4 comeback win at Washington. Elvis Merzlikins made 24 saves. Rasmus Dahlin, Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored for the Sabres in their first game back from the All-Star break. Tage Thompson had two assists and Dustin Tokarski stopped 30 shots for the Sabres, who have lost three in a row.