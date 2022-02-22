Chargers hire Brendan Nugent as offensive line coach

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brendan Nugent has been hired as the Los Angeles Chargers’ offensive line coach. He replaces Frank Smith, who left the Chargers to become the Miami Dolphins’ offensive coordinator. Nugent had spent the previous seven seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He coached the offensive line last season after being the assistant line coach the previous four years. Saints quarterbacks have been sacked a league-low 131 times since 2017. The Chargers’ offensive line made huge strides last season in Brandon Staley’s first year as head coach. With four new starters, Los Angeles allowed 31 sacks, tied for sixth fewest in the league and had a pair of Pro Bowl players in center Corey Linsley and rookie left tackle Rashawn Slater.