Locked out MLB players, owners to meet 3rd day in a row

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Locked out baseball players and team owners agreed to meet for a third day in a row on Wednesday in an attempt to reach a deal that would salvage opening day on March 31. Players made counteroffers on several topics during the latest session in Florida. The talks on the 83rd day of the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history marked only the second time since the lockout began that bargaining on core economic issues has taken place on consecutive days. MLB has told the union an agreement is needed by Monday for the season to start on time. Players have not said whether they accept that as a deadline.