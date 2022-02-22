Predators beat Panthers 6-4, end 4-game losing streak

By PAUL GEREFFI

Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Mikael Granlund scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Nashville Predators snapped a four-game losing streak with a 6-4 win over the Florida Panthers. Tanner Jeannot scored twice for Nashville, Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist, and Yakov Trenin and Roman Jusi added goals. David Rittich stopped 44 shots. Sam Reinhart had a goal and an assist for the Panthers, Radko Gudas scored his first of the season and Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad added goals. The Panther lost at home for the first time in 10 games. Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves.