Quinerly leads No. 24 Alabama to 74-72 win over Vanderbilt

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half, helping No. 24 Alabama rally from a nine-point deficit in the first half before holding off Vanderbilt 74-72. Alabama has won four of five. The Crimson Tide had to shake off a cold-shooting first half. They also had to hold on at the free-throw line late after missing seven of their final eight shots. Scotty Pippen Jr. missed a free throw that could’ve tied it for Vanderbilt with 46.1 seconds left. Jordan Wright’s layup rolled over the rim with 4.8 seconds to go with another chance to tie it up.