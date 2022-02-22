UK wants Gazprom-backed Champions League final out of Russia

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — The British government has led calls for the Champions League final to be taken out of Russia to punish its deepening intervention in Ukraine, prompting UEFA to say it would reconsider hosting rights. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson highlighted concerns about the showpiece men’s game being played in St. Petersburg on May 28 as he urged Russian President Vladimir Putin not to conduct a full invasion of Ukraine. In response, UEFA for the first time acknowledged a risk to Russia staging the event, saying “any decision would be made in due course if necessary.”