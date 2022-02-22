Vlahovic scores in CL debut, Juve draws 1-1 at Villarreal

VILLARREAL, Spain (AP) — Dusan Vlahovic has scored 31 seconds into his Champions League debut as Juventus drew 1-1 at Villarreal in the opening match of their round-of-16 tie. It was his second goal with Juventus since the team secured his 70 million euro ($80 million) transfer from Fiorentina in January. Dani Parejo leveled for Villarreal in the 66th minute, leaving the playoff poised for the decider in Italy. United States midfielder Weston McKennie had to be substituted for Juventus in the 80th after he received a hard tackle into his lower left leg by Pervis Estupiñán.