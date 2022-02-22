Zverev wins Mexican Open match ending just before 5 a.m.

By CARLOS RODRIGUEZ

AP Sports Writer

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — Defending champion Alexander Zverev has outlasted Jenson Brooksby 3-6, 7-6 (10), 6-2 at the Mexican Open in a first-round match that ended at 4:55 a.m. — the latest-ever finish to an ATP match. Tuesday morning’s finish broke the record set at the 2008 Australian Open, when Lleyton Hewitt defeated Marcos Baghdatis in a match that ended at 4:34 a.m. The third-ranked Zverev says “Right now, I’m just happy to have won.” Zverev’s victory in 3 hours, 22 minutes also set a record for the longest match in the 29-year-old history of the hard-court outdoor tournament in Acapulco, a popular beach resort.