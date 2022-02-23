Cindric earns his own keep inside longtime Team Penske home

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Austin Cindric has grown up inside Team Penske, the organization his father has run since Cindric was just a baby. That exposure helped Cindric understand how to conduct himself and motivated him to start his own racing career. He’s now 23 and officially earning his own keep at Team Penske. Cindric won the Daytona 500 on Sunday to help celebrate team owner Roger Penske’s 85th birthday. Afterward, he discussed the front row seat he’d had inside the gold standard race team and how it shaped his career.