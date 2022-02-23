Norris fastest with McLaren at start of F1 tests in Spain

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — McLaren driver Lando Norris has been the fastest driver on the opening day of preseason testing as Formula One’s new generation of cars hit the track for the first time following one of the biggest regulation changes in the sport. Charles Leclerc led the morning session with Ferrari but Norris was faster in the afternoon with a time of 1 minute, 19.568 seconds at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit. Leclerc teammate Carlos Sainz finished the day in third place, ahead of new Mercedes driver George Russell and teammate Lewis Hamilton. Defending champion Max Verstappen ran the most laps with Red Bull but finished only ninth fastest.