Zverev kicked out of Mexican Open after angry outburst

By CARLOS RODRIGUEZ

AP Sports Writer

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — Third-ranked Alexander Zverev has been thrown out of the Mexican Open for violently smashing his racket on the umpire’s chair moments after losing a doubles match. The incident took place after Zverev and Marcelo Melo lost to Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 on Tuesday night in Acapulco. Zverev struck the umpire’s chair three times, sat for a moment, then got back up and yelled at the umpire and struck the chair once more with his racket as the umpire climbed down. The ATP says that “due to unsportsmanlike conduct” Zverev “has been withdrawn from the tournament.” The 24-year-old German was the singles defending champion.