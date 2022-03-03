NFL suspends all COVID protocols, cites ‘encouraging trends’

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

The NFL has suspended all aspects of its COVID-19 protocols, citing recent trends showing that the spread of the coronavirus is declining. In an agreement with the players’ association, the league sent a memo to the 32 teams in which it mentioned “encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19, the evolving guidance from the CDC, changes to state law and the counsel of our respective experts” as reasons for the move. Should the NFL find reasons to reimpose any aspects of the protocols, it will do so in conjunction with the NFL Players Association.