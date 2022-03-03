Stanford mourns death of goalkeeper Katie Meyer, 22

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer, who memorably led the Cardinal to victory in the 2019 NCAA College Cup championship game, has died. She was 22. The cause of death wasn’t released. Stanford first announced the death of a student at one of its residence halls on Monday. On Tuesday, the university confirmed it was the soccer player, a senior international relations major. Meyer stopped two penalty shots to lead Stanford to a 5-4 shootout victory over North Carolina after a scoreless draw in the 2019 championship game.