Ukraine asks FIFA to postpone World Cup playoff vs. Scotland

ZURICH (AP) — Ukraine has asked FIFA to postpone its World Cup qualifying playoff against Scotland in three weeks’ time, amid a shutdown in domestic soccer during the invasion by Russia. FIFA says a decision has yet to be made on whether to reschedule the game, which is set for March 24 in Glasgow. The winner will take on either Wales or Austria five days later for a place at this year’s World Cup in Qatar. FIFA says it is in talks with Scottish officials and European soccer body UEFA “to find an appropriate solution.”