LaVine’s 25 lead Bulls to 98-94 win over young Cavaliers

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 26 points, DeMar DeRozan added 20 and the Chicago Bulls stayed alone in the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 98-94 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who didn’t wake up until the fourth quarter. The Bulls held the Cavs to just 35 points in the first half and won on the road for the first time since March 9. Chicago came in with a one-game lead over Cleveland for the fifth playoff spot. The Cavs fell into seventh place — one of the play-in positions — and are one game behind Toronto. Darius Garland scored 28 points and Caris LeVert had 17 for Cleveland.