Kupcho, Lee share lead in last major at Mission Hills

By JOHN NICHOLSON
AP Sports Writer

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Jennifer Kupcho and Minjee Lee shared the lead in The Chevron Championship at 6-under 66 after the first round of the major tournament’s final edition at Mission Hills. Unable to find a sponsor willing to remain at Mission Hills, the tournament that started in 1972 as the Colgate-Dinah Shore Winner’s Circle and became a major in 1983 is shifting to Houston next year under a deal with Chevron. Kupcho and Lee played in calm morning condition s. Defending champion Patty Tavatanakit was a stroke back, finishing late in the afternoon in gusting wind. Third-ranked Lydia Ko, the 2015 champion, was at 68 with Caroline Masson, Anna Nordqvist, Georgia Hall, Gabriela Ruffels and Pajaree Anannarukarn. Lexi Thompson, the 2014 winner, was another stroke back.

