Tar Heels’ Love rolls with fearless edge entering Final Four

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — North Carolina sophomore guard Caleb Love has helped power a Final Four push through his fearlessness. Love is the team’s No. 2 scorer at 15.7 points on the season. And he’s averaging 18 points per game in the NCAA Tournament. Love has shown the ability to go on game-changing scoring tears like he did in the Sweet 16 win against UCLA. He has also proven capable of shaking off missed shots to be ready to knock down big ones in the clutch. Coach Hubert Davis says Love likes being in pressure situations. The next one comes Saturday in the national semifinals against rival Duke.