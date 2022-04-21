Sportscaster Kenny Albert will have memoir published in 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Sportscaster Kenny Albert will cover a lot of territory in a memoir scheduled for next year. Albert has worked play-by-play on everything from Stanley Cup finals and New York Knicks games to the Super Bowl and the Olympics. He has a deal with Triumph Books for “A Mic for All Seasons.” Albert will trace his rise from taping himself as a child calling fictional games to his prolific professional career. He is a longtime presence on Fox for major league baseball and NFL games. And he’s familiar to hockey fans as the radio voice of the New York Rangers.