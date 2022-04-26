Serbia to face Spain in Davis Cup Finals group stage

MADRID (AP) — Davis Cup Finals organizers say that Serbia and Spain have been drawn the same group. That could mean a matchup of Novak Djokovic against Rafael Nadal when their nations play as part of Group B along with Canada and South Korea in Valencia from Sept. 14-18. Group A to be played in Bologna will include Croatia, Italy, Argentina and Sweden. Germany, France, Belgium and Australia will play in Group C in Hamburg. Britain, the United States, Kazakhstan, and the Netherlands will play in Group D in Glasgow. The top two teams of each group will advance to the knockout rounds held in Spain’s southern city of Málaga from Nov. 21-27.