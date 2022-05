By The Associated Press

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer starts at night against Bryce Harper and the Phillies at Citi Field. Scherzer is 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA in four starts during his first year in New York. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has struck out 33 in 25 innings while allowing just 11 hits. Zach Eflin pitches for Philadelphia.