French Open prizes up nearly 7% from 2019 pre-pandemic level

PARIS (AP) — Total French Open prize money will be about 7% higher this year than it was for the last pre-pandemic edition in 2019. That includes an increase of 35% for players who lose in the first round of singles. But the women’s and men’s singles champions will each receive slightly less than they did three years ago. The French Tennis Federation announced Wednesday that it will hand out a total of 43.6 million euros in 2022. That is about $46 million. The clay-court Grand Slam tournament begins on May 22, with Novak Djokovic and Barbora Krejcikova as the reigning champions.