Orioles slow surging Twins with 9-4 victory

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins and Ramón Urías each hit a two-run homer during Baltimore’s six-run third inning, and the Orioles went on to a 9-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins. The first-place Twins lost for the just the second time in 13 games. Dylan Bundy allowed nine runs and 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings against his former team. Carlos Correa homered for Minnesota. Orioles reliever Cionel Pérez went two innings to earn the win. The Baltimore infield turned five double plays in the first seven innings.