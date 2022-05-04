Pirates beat up Tigers’ bullpen to split doubleheader

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Bryan Reynolds doubled in Pittsburgh’s two-run seventh inning, and the Pirates beat the Detroit Tigers 7-2 to split a doubleheader. The Tigers won the first game 3-2 with the help of two key errors by the Pirates. After pitching 4 2/3 scoreless innings in the first game, the Tigers’ bullpen struggled in the nightcap. Gemel had five hits in across the two games. Tigers reliever Drew Hutchinson (0-2) got the loss in the second game, while Alex Lange got the win in the first. Pirates reliever Zach Thompson got the win in the first game, and Bryse Wilson was charged with the loss.