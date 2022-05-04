Whitmore retires ex-MLBer as 1st woman pitcher in Atlantic

NEW YORK (AP) — Kelsie Whitmore relieved for the Staten Island FerryHawks with the bases loaded and retired former major leaguer Ryan Jackson, becoming the first woman to pitch in the independent Atlantic League. Days after breaking another barrier by starting in left field, Whitmore got a chance to show off her two-way talents with two outs in the ninth inning against the Lexington Legends. Trailing 3-1, manager Edgardo Alfonzo gave Whitmore the ball for the first time in Staten Island’s 11th game. She came on to face Jackson, who played 42 games in the majors with the Cardinals and Angels. Jackson flied out to right field.