Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz on same half of French Open bracket

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz all were placed on the same half of the French Open men’s bracket in the draw for the clay-court Grand Slam tournament. Djokovic is the defending champion and seeded No. 1. He could meet 13-time champion Nadal in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros. If that showdown happens, the winner could face No. 6 seed Alcaraz in the semifinals. Alcaraz is just 19, recently won the Madrid Open on clay and became the youngest man to break into the top 10 in the rankings since Nadal in 2005. The women’s draw was scheduled for later Thursday. The tournament begins Sunday.