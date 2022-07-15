Skip to Content
Firebirds
today at 4:35 PM
Published 4:29 PM

Seattle’s KIRO7 Chris Francis talks Firebirds expectations, Kraken influence

While we are still three months away from the start of the 22-23 American League Hockey (AHL) season and the Coachella Valley Firebirds official debut, there are rumblings and excitement building for the newest edition to hockey.

Seattles' KIRO7 Sports Director Chris Francis says he believes the Firebirds are going to be better right away than the Kraken were when they first joined the NHL.

Now although we will not see players recently drafted in this years NHL draft in a Firebirds uniform right away because of the Canadian Hockey Leagues restrictions, the Kraken will heavily depend on Coachella Valley.

"An NHL team really, especially if there’s injuries, relies on that AHL team. Hugely. It is the epitome of a AAA baseball team," said Francis. "You get call ups all the time. You got guys shuttling back and forth. You will see that a lot this year, regardless on when the arena opens it’s going to happen right from the beginning."

"They are all under one roof, they are all Kraken signees," said Francis. "They are all going to be taught the same way."

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. He joined the Desert's News Leader in January 2022

