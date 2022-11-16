Firebirds having fun, show off personality during Media Day at Acrisure Arena

Through the first 10 games of their inaugural season, the Firebirds have wasted no time announcing themselves to the AHL.

With a 7-3 record, the Birds have burst onto the scene, establishing themselves as one of the better teams in the league.

The Firebirds have been on the road since their opening game last month in Calgary. They were in Seattle, using the Kraken's facilities as their temporary home but have since moved to the desert and are settling in to their new home.

At Wednesday's practice at Acrisure Arena, KESQ sports reporter Bailey Arredondo took the opportunity to learn more about the people who will be on the ice in the Coachella Valley.

Cue up Stevie! 🎵🎶🎷🎹



From rubbing a puck to watching the Office...@BaileyKESQ was in the zone at Media Day this morning, just being himself & chopping it up with @Firebirds who revealed some of their "superstitions."



Lot of good stuff plenty more tonight on @KESQ!

🔥🐦🏒🌴 pic.twitter.com/zuDlsbTsN7 — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) November 16, 2022

Q&A SESSION

Question: Avocados are the big California food. Do you like them and how do you like to eat them?

Eddie Wittchow: I love them. I have a good guac recipe. I'm biased obviously, but I've had some people try them out and they like it.

Question: If you weren't involved in hockey what would you be doing with your life?

Dan Byslma: Wow. Great question. I have an accounting degree, it's fairly dusty, twenty seven or eight years later. I know debits and credits.

Question: Any superstitions before games?

Joey Daccord: But I always have to watch an episode of the office before the game. I feel like it helps keep me loose and laugh a little bit.

Dany Byslma: I'm not superstitious, I'm just "stitious". I like to do the same things over and over again that make us win.

Question: Do you have a go-to Karaoke song?

Kole Lind: Probably The climb by Miley Cyrus. Oh yeah, I love Miley Cyrus.

Eddie Wittchow: I'm embarrassed to say this because I am not an introvert at all. I've never done karaoke. I've never preformed and I need to.

Question: Pre game foods you always go to or anything you like to snack on?

Kole Lind: Steak is my favorite food. That and I love Macaroni and cheese.

Question: How do you like your steak? Medium? Medium-well?

Kole Lind: Medium rare. The only way to have it.

The Firebirds are back on the road this weekend with a back-to-back against the Colorado Eagles.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Firebirds throughout the season.