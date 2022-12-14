Firebirds score three goals in final frame to defeat Roadrunners; split back-to-back in Tucson

The Firebirds earned a hard-fought, comeback victory Wednesday night, 4-3 over the Tucson Roadrunners.

Carsen Twarynski, Luke Henman, and Ryker Evans each netted goals in the final frame to propel Coachella Valley to their 13th win of the season.

Christopher Gibson made 22 saves in the win as the Firebirds move to 13-5-3-0 on the season.

Read the game’s box score HERE.

NEXT GAME: Coachella Valley will face the San Diego Gulls on Friday night from Pechanga Arena at 7pm PT. It will be the final Firebirds road game before the team’s home opener at Acrisure Arena on Sunday, December 18 against Tucson.