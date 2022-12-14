Skip to Content
Firebirds
By
Updated
today at 9:04 PM
Published 9:02 PM

Firebirds score three goals in final frame to defeat Roadrunners; split back-to-back in Tucson

The Firebirds earned a hard-fought, comeback victory Wednesday night, 4-3 over the Tucson Roadrunners.

Carsen Twarynski, Luke Henman, and Ryker Evans each netted goals in the final frame to propel Coachella Valley to their 13th win of the season.

Christopher Gibson made 22 saves in the win as the Firebirds move to 13-5-3-0 on the season.

Read the game’s box score HERE.

NEXT GAME: Coachella Valley will face the San Diego Gulls on Friday night from Pechanga Arena at 7pm PT. It will be the final Firebirds road game before the team’s home opener at Acrisure Arena on Sunday, December 18 against Tucson.

Article Topic Follows: Firebirds
Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content