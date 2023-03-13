Firebirds split weekend series with Texas Stars following win Sunday
After losing Saturday, the Firebirds defeated the Texas Stars on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 6-3.
7,911 were on hand at Acrisure Arena to witness Tye Kartye’s first hat trick of his professional career and the Firebirds’ 38th win of the season.
KARTSY KARTSY KARTSY 🔥🎩 pic.twitter.com/quvXOwHVYq— Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) March 12, 2023
Read the game’s full box score HERE.
NEXT GAME: The Firebirds continue their homestand this Wednesday, March 15 for a matchup against the Iowa Wild.
Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm PT at Acrisure Arena.