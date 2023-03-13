Skip to Content
Firebirds split weekend series with Texas Stars following win Sunday

After losing Saturday, the Firebirds defeated the Texas Stars on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 6-3.

7,911 were on hand at Acrisure Arena to witness Tye Kartye’s first hat trick of his professional career and the Firebirds’ 38th win of the season.

Read the game’s full box score HERE.

NEXT GAME: The Firebirds continue their homestand this Wednesday, March 15 for a matchup against the Iowa Wild.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm PT at Acrisure Arena.

