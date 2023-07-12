Firebirds release 2023-24 Season Schedule

The Coachella Valley Firebirds just announced their upcoming season schedule. Starting off the season with a home game, October 13th at Acrisure Arena.

Single-game tickets for the upcoming season will be available soon for purchase. If you are interested in season passes, those are available now for purchase at the Coachella Firebirds Site.

The 72-game schedule has the Firebirds squaring off against all teams in the Pacific Division and one out-of-division squad, the Texas Stars (Dallas Stars).

The Pacific Division includes the Abbotsford Canucks (Vancouver Canucks), Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers), Calgary Wranglers (Calgary Flames), Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche), Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights), Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings), San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks), San Jose Barracuda (San Jose Sharks), and Tucson Roadrunners (Arizona Coyotes).