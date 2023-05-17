Coachella Valley Firebirds lose Game 4 setting up winner-take-all Game 5 at Acrisure Arena on Friday

We're heading to a winner-take-all game 5 between the Coachella Valley Firebirds and the Calgary Wranglers Friday at Acrisure Arena.

The Wrangler won a critical game 4 with a 1-0 score.

Game 4 was a battle of the goalies. Both goalies were tested throughout the game, more so Joey Daccord who had 19 saves in the first 30 minutes of the game, fresh off of a career-high night in the triple overtime win on Tuesday.

Neither team was able to find the back of the net in the first period. But the Wranglers finally managed to get on the board first with a goal during a power play in the middle of the second period.

And the one goal is all they needed to seal the deal.

Now we head to Game 5, the final game in the series. The winner of the game on Friday will advance to the Pacific Division Finals.

Whoever wins between the Firebirds & the Wranglers will play the winner of the Central Division Finals between the Texas Stars and the Milwaukee Admirals.

The Admirals lead the series 2-1 after winning tonight.

