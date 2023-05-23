Tale of the Tape: Firebirds-Admirals series to showcase similar squads

They say styles make fights.

And if that rings true, we should have a highly competitive and entertaining series between the Coachella Valley Firebirds and Milwaukee Admirals in the Western Conference Finals.

Really liked what @aaronadmirals had to say about @Firebirds star @APots94 who scored the OT game winner last series against Calgary to send CVF to the WCF against @mkeadmirals. High praise for Potsy who has certainly given the Birds a big boost! @KESQ @Evan_Pivnick @TheAHL pic.twitter.com/8v6ACazFkP — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) May 24, 2023

COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS (Seattle Kraken)

Regular season record: 48-17-5-2 (103 points)

48-17-5-2 (103 points) Finished 2nd in Pacific Division during regular season but defeated No. 1 seed Calgary Wranglers to earn Pacific Division title and advance to WCF

during regular season but defeated No. 1 seed Calgary Wranglers to earn Pacific Division title and advance to WCF Top 5 marks: CV ranked 3rd in goals scored with 257 and 4th in goals allowed with 194

CV ranked 3rd in goals scored with 257 and 4th in goals allowed with 194 Home cooking: CV had best home record in AHL at 26-7-1-2 (also had 4th best road record)

CV had best home record in AHL at 26-7-1-2 (also had 4th best road record) Survive and advance: CV has won all three elimination games these playoffs - Game 3 vs Tucson, Game 5 vs Colorado, Game 5 vs Calgary

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS (Nashville Predators)

Regular season record: 41-24-5-2 (89 points)

41-24-5-2 (89 points) Finished 2nd in Central Division during regular season but defeated No. 1 seed Texas Stars to earn Central Division title and advance to WCF

during regular season but defeated No. 1 seed Texas Stars to earn Central Division title and advance to WCF Specialists: Milwaukee finished 1st in Power Play percentage at 24.6%, ranked 3rd in PK percentage at 84.3%

Milwaukee finished 1st in Power Play percentage at 24.6%, ranked 3rd in PK percentage at 84.3% Road warriors: Milwaukee had 3rd best road record in AHL

Milwaukee had 3rd best road record in AHL Survive and advance: Milwaukee has won both elimination games these playoffs - Game 5 vs Manitoba, Game 5 vs Texas

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS - SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1 - Thu., May 25 - Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 7:00 PT

Game 2 - Sat., May 27 - Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 7:00 PT

Game 3 - Mon., May 29 - Coachella Valley at Milwaukee, 4:00 PT

Game 4 - Thu., June 1 - Coachella Valley at Milwaukee, 5:00 PT

*Game 5 - Sat., June 3 - Coachella Valley at Milwaukee, 4:00 PT

*Game 6 - Mon., June 5 - Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 7:00 PT

*Game 7 - Wed., June 7 - Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 7:00 PT

*if necessary

Thursday's Game 1 will be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

For fans who cannot make the game in person at Acrisure Arena, they can watch the game LIVE on FOX.

While the team is on the road, the Firebirds will once again host FREE viewing parties, open to all ages, at The Showroom at Spotlight 29 Casino. More details will be announced in the coming days.

The team is opening the box office at the arena for extended hours so fans can purchase tickets in person.

NEW BOX OFFICE HOURS:

TUESDAY, MAY 23: 10 am – 5 pm

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24: 10 am – 5 pm

THURSDAY, MAY 25: 10 am – Start of the 3rd Period (Game 1)

FRIDAY. MAY 26: 10 am – 8:00pm (Stars on Ice)

SATURDAY, MAY 27: 10 am – Start of the 3rd Period (Game 2)

