Firebirds blow out Bears 5-0 in Game 1 of the Calder Cup Finals
What an introduction to the Calder Cup Finals from the Coachella Valley Firebirds.
Firebirds win 5-0. Blowout and shutout. pic.twitter.com/p0Sgf3Pxc7— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) June 9, 2023
The Firebirds defeated the Hershey Bears 5-0 to take Game 1 of the AHL Calder Cup Finals.
⭐️’s of Game 1! @Firebirds blank the @TheHersheyBears 5-0. @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 @AcrisureArena pic.twitter.com/avYDRfJCRZ— Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) June 9, 2023
Check Out Our Firebirds Section for Full Coverage
Fans inside Acrisure Arena tonight were red hot as the Firebirds looked to make history.
Birds take the ice for Game 1 to their familiar fire themed intro. pic.twitter.com/GthZLdI97V— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) June 9, 2023
And history they made, with five different Firebirds scoring tonight.
Tye Kartye, AHL's Rookie of the Year, scored the first goal of the finals in the middle of the first period. It's his sixth goal of the AHL playoffs.
First goal of the Calder Cup Finals by who else? Tye Kartye. TK don’t play. @KESQ @Firebirds @CalderCup pic.twitter.com/7TiMOGwOm4— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) June 9, 2023
The Firebirds doubled up the lead early in the second, thanks to a goal by Ville Petman, his fifth of the playoffs.
BIRDS ON FIRE 🔥— x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) June 9, 2023
2-0 US pic.twitter.com/dfr9cyg6of
Pettman. Snipe. 2-0 @Firebirds lead in the 2nd. @KESQ @TheAHL pic.twitter.com/z4MPp7Veae— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) June 9, 2023
The third period saw more goals for the Firebirds.
Austin Poganski put the Firebirds up 3-0 early in the third period to truly put away the game and secure the win.
BIRDS ARE UP 3-0🚨🔥 pic.twitter.com/CKThK2v4bN— x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) June 9, 2023
Jesper Froden put the Firebirds up 4-0 in the middle of the third period.
WE WON'T STOP pic.twitter.com/3ehM9REw9K— x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) June 9, 2023
And just a few minutes later, Andrew True made it 5-0 for the Firebirds.
all together now: TRUUUUUEEEE— x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) June 9, 2023
WE LEAD 5-0 pic.twitter.com/mSxgrpGgsO
I mean... I'm running out of things to say. This game is over. Take a bow, @Firebirds. Unreal. @KESQ— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) June 9, 2023
Firebirds Goalkeeper Joey Daccord completed his second shutout of the AHL Playoffs.
Firebirds - Calder Cup Finals Game 1 Post ⬇️ @Firebirds win, 5-0, over @TheHersheyBears.— Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) June 9, 2023
-Joey Daccord @JDac35 / 25 save shutout
-Andrew Poturalski @APots94 / 1 goal 1 assist
-Kole Lind / 3 assist @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 @Tarp1969 @Jesus_G_Reyes pic.twitter.com/OZ9XXrSmMY
The Firebirds are up 1-0 in the best-of-seven series. Game 2 will be on Saturday at Acrisure Arena. You'll be able to watch the game live starting at 6:30 p.m. on the CW.
And for the first time, you'll also be able to watch the Firebirds on the road. Games 3 & 4 will be played in Hershey, Pennsylvania, but you can the games live on Fox 11!
Simply an amazing storyline. 🏒— Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) June 9, 2023
The @TheHersheyBears haven’t played in CA for over 55 years. The @Firebirds are looking to complete the inaugural dream…a Calder Cup Championship. @AcrisureArena
Won’t want to miss tonight or any night the next 2 weeks ➡️ @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 pic.twitter.com/XYHh6GH8GL
It'll be a big matchup between the AHL's oldest franchise and its newest.
The Bears have played in 23 Calder Cups and have won 11 of them. Meanwhile, the Firebirds are playing in their first-ever season.
Simply an amazing storyline. 🏒— Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) June 9, 2023
The @TheHersheyBears haven’t played in CA for over 55 years. The @Firebirds are looking to complete the inaugural dream…a Calder Cup Championship. @AcrisureArena
Won’t want to miss tonight or any night the next 2 weeks ➡️ @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 pic.twitter.com/XYHh6GH8GL
Stay with News Channel 3 for full coverage of the Calder Cup Finals.