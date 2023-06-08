Skip to Content
Firebirds

Firebirds blow out Bears 5-0 in Game 1 of the Calder Cup Finals

By
today at 10:56 PM
Published 9:26 PM

What an introduction to the Calder Cup Finals from the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

The Firebirds defeated the Hershey Bears 5-0 to take Game 1 of the AHL Calder Cup Finals.

Check Out Our Firebirds Section for Full Coverage

Fans inside Acrisure Arena tonight were red hot as the Firebirds looked to make history.

And history they made, with five different Firebirds scoring tonight.

Tye Kartye, AHL's Rookie of the Year, scored the first goal of the finals in the middle of the first period. It's his sixth goal of the AHL playoffs.

The Firebirds doubled up the lead early in the second, thanks to a goal by Ville Petman, his fifth of the playoffs.

The third period saw more goals for the Firebirds.

Austin Poganski put the Firebirds up 3-0 early in the third period to truly put away the game and secure the win.

Jesper Froden put the Firebirds up 4-0 in the middle of the third period.

And just a few minutes later, Andrew True made it 5-0 for the Firebirds.

Firebirds Goalkeeper Joey Daccord completed his second shutout of the AHL Playoffs.

The Firebirds are up 1-0 in the best-of-seven series. Game 2 will be on Saturday at Acrisure Arena. You'll be able to watch the game live starting at 6:30 p.m. on the CW.

And for the first time, you'll also be able to watch the Firebirds on the road. Games 3 & 4 will be played in Hershey, Pennsylvania, but you can the games live on Fox 11!

It'll be a big matchup between the AHL's oldest franchise and its newest.

The Bears have played in 23 Calder Cups and have won 11 of them. Meanwhile, the Firebirds are playing in their first-ever season.

Stay with News Channel 3 for full coverage of the Calder Cup Finals.

Jesus Reyes

