Firebirds expecting exciting environment for Saturday’s Teddy Bear Toss and Ugly Sweater Night

The Coachella Valley Firebirds will welcome the Bakersfield Condors in front of a sold-out crowd at Acrisure Arena for this Saturday’s Ugly Sweater and Teddy Bear Toss Night.

🚨 SOLD OUT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/vIxvPAitfb — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) December 22, 2023

The event features a special holiday-themed Head Coach Dan Bylsma Bobblehead giveaway for the first 6,500 fans, along with photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Letters to Santa, music, games and more. Plaza events open at 4:30 p.m., puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m.

TEDDY BEAR TOSS

Fans are encouraged to bring teddy bears and other stuffed animals for the second annual Teddy Bear Toss event. Fans are asked to throw stuffed animals on the ice after the first Firebirds’ goal during Saturday night’s game against the Bakersfield Condors.

All stuffed animals will be collected and distributed locally to the 29 Palms Military Base, California Highway Patrol, Sheriffs’ offices across the Coachella Valley along with local Police and Fire Departments for use when responding to calls involving children.

Fans can drop off or donate large quantities of stuffed animals prior to the game at the Christmas Tree on the Plaza at Acrisure Arena on Saturday, December 23rd from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Please note that these bags will no longer be accessible once dropped off.

Fans who would like to bring large amounts of bears or stuffed animals for game time must have them stored in clear bags with no hard objects attached to or in the bags. Please note, all bags will need to be searched by security at the gates which may cause delays in entering the venue.

WATCH THE GAME LIVE ON THE CW

For fans who cannot attend Saturday's game, our KESQ station group will be broadcasting the game LIVE on the CW, starting at 5:30pm with the pre-game show. Puck drop is scheduled for 6pm at Acrisure Arena.

As the Firebirds' official television partner, be sure to stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage throughout the season.