Waiting in the Wings: Firebirds on bye this week, eager to start Calder Cup playoffs

today at 6:54 PM
The Coachella Valley Firebirds have been waiting in the wings this week after earning a first round bye in the Calder Cup playoffs by virtue of their Pacific Division regular season title.

The first-place Firebirds won the Pacific by 11 points this year, notching 46 wins and 103 points in their second season as a franchise.

CV will play the lowest seed in to advance to the second round of the Pacific Division semifinals, which will be a best-of-5 game series.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Firebirds playoff hockey.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

