Firebirds sign forward Jackson Berezowski for upcoming season

The Coachella Valley Firebirds have added forward Jackson Berezowski to their roster for the 2024-25 season.

Berezowski comes to Coachella Valley after playing 59 games for the Newfoundland Growlers of the ECHL and one game for the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.

The 22-year-old had 54 points (18 goals, 36 assists) during his time with the Growlers.

Prior to turning pro, Berezowski played five seasons for the Everett Silvertips of Western Hockey League.

Berezowski recorded 232 points (130 goals, 102 assists) in 273 games with the Silvertips and finished his junior career with a +72 rating. The 5-foot-9, 185-pounder ranks as the all-time leading goal scorer in Silvertips’ franchise history.