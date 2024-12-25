Firebirds: A Christmas Special – Get to know the players favorite traditions

Here at Acrisure Arena, Firebirds fans know the players by their play on the ice, but how about off the ice? As the holiday is in full swing, I caught up with the team about their favorite traditions and so much more.

"For sure, the Christmas story is a big one for me," head coach Derek Laxdal said.

"For sure, my favorite movie is Elf," Firebirds forward Jagger Firkus said.

"My family watched Christmas Vacation, you know, pretty much every year," Firebirds center Ben Meyers said.

There's nothing better than watching a classic movie for the holidays, but how about the traditions? For the firebirds, it's all about the gifts and enjoying the holiday cheer.

"My favorite thing about the holidays is probably getting my dog her present," Firebirds center Brandon Biro said. "We always get her a little dog treat, and she sniffs it out right away, and she starts going to work trying to unwrap that thing."

"I mean, we go over for dinner with my family, with both sides of my family," Firebirds forward Firkus said. "It's obviously a tradition most families have, but just being around loved ones. I think that's the best part about the holidays is just getting to see your family."

While the players might be away from home for Christmas, they're still going to enjoy the holiday like any other year.

"It's a time for everybody to, you know, just reflect on what's important to them in their life, and you know, for me, that's family." " Firebirds center Meyers said.

"I think the holidays is just the time to, you know, to talk to some people you might not have had a chance to for in a while, and then it's also just, you know, being grateful for everything that you have," Firebirds center Biro said.

