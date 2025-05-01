Firebirds fans voice concerns over costs at games amidst below average attendance numbers

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) After below average attendance in the first round of the playoffs, including a franchise low in Game One against Calgary, the fans are voicing their concerns.

"There's not one word to describe it," La Quinta resident Julian Rangel said.

$35 parking and beer that ranges from $14 to 16 dollars. High costs are one of the main reasons that drive Firebirds fans away from attending games.

"I think it's disproportionate to the area and the level of sports that they're playing," Palm Desert resident Cham Benvenutti said. "It's the AHL versus the NHL. I think they would see ticket sales rise dramatically if they were to lower the cost of the concessions. I mean, it's just kind of ridiculous to be paying these prices here."

While fans are saying one thing, the Firebirds are saying another, believing other components play a part in the whole story.

"This year, when you look at what we had to deal with, we didn't clinch fourth place until April 18th," Senior Vice President of the Acrisure Arena John Page said. "We didn't know who we were playing until the 20th, and then our first game was April 22nd, so we only had really three full days to sell tickets."

While these are all factors in declining attendance, including the first game of round two, which came out to over 5700 fans at the end of the day, it's something fans hope will change.

"I think they need to work on the pricing," La Quinta resident Julian Rangel said. "I think they need to get more towards the locals, whether it be 50% off on parking, whether it be some sort of something for the locals."

We'll have to see how the turnout is in game two this Saturday against Abbotsford, which will start at 6 PM.

