Jacob Melanson nets overtime winner to lift Firebirds to 5-4 win over Canucks in Game 2

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Abbotsford Canucks 5-4 in Game 2 of the Pacific Division Semifinals.

In the opening period, the Firebirds were all gas, no brakes, scoring three goals by Gustav Olofsson, Ty Nelson, and Max Lajoie.

In the second, the Canucks held the Firebirds scoreless and scored two goals from Phillip Di Giuseppe and Nate Smith to make it a one-goal game.

At the start of the final frame, Abbotsford opened with two goals, both from Jujuhar Khaira, to be in front by one, but Ben Meyers responded to tie the game at 4-4.

In overtime, less than five minutes, Jacob Melanson nets the overtime winner to tie the series at 1-1.

Nikke Kokko started in net for CV and had 26 saves.

Game 3 of the best-of-five series will be at the Abbotsford Center this Wednesday, May 7th. Puck drop will be at 7 PM.

Be sure to stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Firebirds as they seek to reach the Calder Cup Finals for a third year in a row.