Firebirds Farewell: Team addresses media for final time before off-season

Published 5:21 PM

The Coachella Valley Firebirds addressed the media for the final time on Monday morning before heading home for the off-season.

The Firebirds had their season come to an end in the second round of the Calder Cup Playoffs against the Abbotsford Canucks.

PACIFIC DIVISION SEMIFINALS - CANUCKS DEFEAT FIREBIRDS 3-1

  • Game 1 - Canucks win 3-1
  • Game 2 - Firebirds win 5-4 (OT)
  • Game 3 - Canucks win 3-1
  • Game 4 - Canucks win 2-0

In three years as an organization, the Firebirds have had great success, making the playoffs every year.

  • YEAR 1 - Reached the Calder Cup Finals (lost to Hershey Bears in Game 7)
  • YEAR 2 - Reached the Calder Cup Finals (lost to Hershey Bears in Game 6)
  • YEAR 3 - Reached the Pacific Division Semifinals (lost to Abbotsford Canucks in Game 4)

The Firebirds' 4th season as a franchise will start in October of 2025.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Firebirds hockey.

