Firebirds’ goaltending coach gets promoted to NHL’s Seattle Kraken

Goaltending coach Colin Zulianello is set to leave the Coachella Valley Firebirds team following his promotion to the Seattle Kraken coaching staff.

Zulianello started his career as a goaltender with 122 career regular appearances in the ECHL from the years of 2001- 2005 and four appearances in the AHL at Springfield from 2001-2003

Zulianello has been with the Firebirds since their inaugural season in 2022, coaching goaltenders who lead the AHL rookies in wins, goal-against averages and save percentages.

Head Coach Lane Lambert has rounded out the coaching staff with the addition of Assistant Coaches Aaron Schneekloth and Chris Taylor and Goaltending Coach Colin Zulianello → https://t.co/pKvjfZCuW5 pic.twitter.com/rF4mvIL0ha — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) June 17, 2025

“We are very proud of Colin for his work and contributions to the organization,” said Troy Bodie, the Firebirds’ Vice President of Hockey Operations. “Colin has devoted a tremendous amount of time and effort to his craft, and the results are evident in the success of our goaltenders both on and off the ice. We wish him all the best in his new role with the big club.” While Zulianello will be missed here in the valley coaching the Firebirds his colleagues and trainees are excited to see what lies ahead for him in the NHL.

