Seattle Kraken re-sign Firebirds’ defenseman Cale Fleury

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) -- Firebirds’ defenseman Cale Fleury has agreed to a two-year, one-way extension contract ($890,000 AAV) with the Seattle Kraken for the 2025-26 season.

Seeing Fleurys in June ❄️



We have agreed to terms with defenseman Cale Fleury on a two-year, one-way extension. pic.twitter.com/6yVdMcMxFL — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) June 20, 2025

Fleury, 26, started with the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the 2023-24 season as a defenseman and alternative captain scoring a total of 62 points over his two seasons with the team.

The former 3rd round pick has been called up to the Kraken as a replacement defenseman for injured or ill players since the 2021-22 season but has spent most of his time playing with the Firebirds’ for the past two seasons.

He is now set to play full time with the Kraken starting next season but is able to be called back to the Firebirds’ to play for the same NHL salary.

Fleury appeared in 39 regular season games this year with the Firebirds’ scoring a total of 26 points for the team throughout the season earning him a spot on the 2025 AHL Pacific Division All-Stars Roster.

Fleury also skated in 14 regular season games with the Seattle Kraken adding two assists. He has totaled three points throughout his career playing in the NHL and was honored with the award for most points by a defenseman in the AHL Playoffs in the 2023-24 season.